Mixed Analyst Attention: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $4 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 23, 2020, to Market Perform the BBBY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on March 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BBBY is Underweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Odeon thinks that BBBY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.05.

The shares of the company added by 14.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.95 while ending the day at $6.80. During the trading session, a total of 20.5 million shares were traded which represents a -61.39% decline from the average session volume which is 12.7 million shares. BBBY had ended its last session trading at $5.95. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 BBBY 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $17.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. generated 1.0 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 68.42%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has the potential to record -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) is now rated as Sell. It started the day trading at $0.558 and traded between $0.5131 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OAS’s 50-day SMA is 0.4421 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2070. The stock has a high of $5.92 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 73.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.61%, as 94.36M BBBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.74% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 36.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more OAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -4,597,302 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,939,722 shares of OAS, with a total valuation of $27,413,564. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more OAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,900,068 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares by 8.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 32,430,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,662,981 shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. which are valued at $22,830,827. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,446,507 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,373,540 shares and is now valued at $15,750,972. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Oasis Petroleum Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.