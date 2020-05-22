Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

The shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aqua Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Euro Pacific Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the AQMS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. National Securities was of a view that AQMS is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that AQMS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 178.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.84.

The shares of the company added by 8.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.8468 while ending the day at $0.92. During the trading session, a total of 0.68 million shares were traded which represents a -47.54% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. AQMS had ended its last session trading at $0.85. Aqua Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 AQMS 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aqua Metals Inc. generated 6.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -128.57%. Aqua Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.43 and traded between $1.26 and $1.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INPX’s 50-day SMA is 1.1758 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.8622. The stock has a high of $42.71 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 82.22%, as 1.77M AQMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.11% of Inpixon shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.60% over the last six months.

Victory Capital Management, Inc. … meanwhile bought more INPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $946 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.31% of Inpixon stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.