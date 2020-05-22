Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

The shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2011. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on July 30, 2010, to Sector Perform the ALSK stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2009. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $8. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ALSK is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 18, 2008. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ALSK is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 27, 2007 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.77.

The shares of the company added by 6.22% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.24 while ending the day at $2.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -888.96% decline from the average session volume which is 0.17 million shares. ALSK had ended its last session trading at $2.25. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ALSK 52-week low price stands at $1.37 while its 52-week high price is $2.50.

The Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. generated 35.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at DNB Markets published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. It started the day trading at $17.49 and traded between $15.90 and $16.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TNK’s 50-day SMA is 19.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.69. The stock has a high of $26.92 for the year while the low is $7.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 680519.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.72%, as 580,347 ALSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more TNK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -140,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,164,765 shares of TNK, with a total valuation of $23,656,377. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TNK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,540,383 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by 67.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 990,511 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 397,982 shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. which are valued at $20,117,278. In the same vein, OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 546,424 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 546,424 shares and is now valued at $11,097,871. Following these latest developments, around 31.90% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.