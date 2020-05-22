Is There A Value in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) And EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Overweight the HIG stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Atlantic Equities Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Atlantic Equities set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Buy rating by Janney in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Argus was of a view that HIG is Buy in its latest report on March 03, 2020. Buckingham Research thinks that HIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.89.

The shares of the company added by 6.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.00 while ending the day at $37.11. During the trading session, a total of 4.43 million shares were traded which represents a -17.86% decline from the average session volume which is 3.76 million shares. HIG had ended its last session trading at $35.01. HIG 52-week low price stands at $19.04 while its 52-week high price is $62.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.75%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Citigroup also rated EPR as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that EPR could surge by 6.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.61% to reach $31.36/share. It started the day trading at $29.55 and traded between $27.97 and $29.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPR’s 50-day SMA is 24.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.49. The stock has a high of $80.75 for the year while the low is $12.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.96%, as 5.58M HIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.29% of EPR Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -582,801 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,411,526 shares of EPR, with a total valuation of $335,727,095. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $228,722,524 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EPR Properties shares by 4.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,089,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 141,558 shares of EPR Properties which are valued at $90,903,416. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its EPR Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,057,661 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,861,783 shares and is now valued at $84,193,656. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of EPR Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.