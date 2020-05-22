Is There A Value in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) And Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

The shares of MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $16 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MarineMax Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on February 18, 2020, to Outperform the HZO stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. Wedbush was of a view that HZO is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2018. CL King thinks that HZO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.69.

The shares of the company added by 9.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.2301 while ending the day at $18.50. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a -74.48% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. HZO had ended its last session trading at $16.84. MarineMax Inc. currently has a market cap of $398.12 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 1.73. MarineMax Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 HZO 52-week low price stands at $7.24 while its 52-week high price is $23.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MarineMax Inc. generated 64.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -265.22%. MarineMax Inc. has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $3.11 and traded between $2.92 and $3.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VXRT’s 50-day SMA is 2.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.07. The stock has a high of $4.12 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 245.95%, as 2.08M HZO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.11% of Vaxart Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 176.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 937.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Armistice Capital LLC sold more VXRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -51.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Armistice Capital LLC selling -12,906,692 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,293,308 shares of VXRT, with a total valuation of $33,191,932. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more VXRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,869,066 worth of shares.

Similarly, BML Capital Management LLC increased its Vaxart Inc. shares by 85.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,672,906 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 772,906 shares of Vaxart Inc. which are valued at $4,516,846. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vaxart Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 584,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 617,912 shares and is now valued at $1,668,362. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Vaxart Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.