Is There A Value in Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) And Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

The shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2018. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Express Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 30, 2017, to Neutral the EXPR stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on June 02, 2017. That day the Wolfe Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sell rating by UBS in its report released on June 02, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. UBS was of a view that EXPR is Sell in its latest report on April 18, 2017. Mizuho thinks that EXPR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 02, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.08.

The shares of the company added by 7.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.7401 while ending the day at $1.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -74.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. EXPR had ended its last session trading at $1.77. Express Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 EXPR 52-week low price stands at $1.27 while its 52-week high price is $6.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Express Inc. generated 207.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.95%. Express Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. It started the day trading at $5.51 and traded between $5.00 and $5.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRNE’s 50-day SMA is 2.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.61. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $1.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.21%, as 24.20M EXPR shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 91.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 98.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 230.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SRNE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 94,260 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,028,617 shares of SRNE, with a total valuation of $18,224,961. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,246,229 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares by 25.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,000,000 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $11,350,000. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,674 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,301,587 shares and is now valued at $5,224,602. Following these latest developments, around 34.21% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.