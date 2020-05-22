Is There A Value in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) And Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

The shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $1 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Entercom Communications Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 18, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.75. Wells Fargo was of a view that ETM is Outperform in its latest report on August 18, 2015. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ETM is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.92.

The shares of the company added by 29.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.57 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 4.99 million shares were traded which represents a -165.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. ETM had ended its last session trading at $1.43. Entercom Communications Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ETM 52-week low price stands at $0.75 while its 52-week high price is $6.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Entercom Communications Corp. generated 189.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 371.43%. Entercom Communications Corp. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Goldman also rated HRL as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that HRL could down by -5.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.13% to reach $43.44/share. It started the day trading at $47.89 and traded between $45.25 and $46.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HRL’s 50-day SMA is 46.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.54. The stock has a high of $51.53 for the year while the low is $37.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.89%, as 28.87M ETM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.32% of Hormel Foods Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.58, while the P/B ratio is 4.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HRL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 54,991 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,089,230 shares of HRL, with a total valuation of $1,597,080,426. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more HRL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,322,215,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Hormel Foods Corporation shares by 0.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,129,177 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -123,058 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation which are valued at $1,036,751,942. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Hormel Foods Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,505,997 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,522,046 shares and is now valued at $633,507,855. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Hormel Foods Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.