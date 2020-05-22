Is There A Value in Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) And Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

The shares of Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on February 23, 2018. The Industrials company has also assigned a $14 price target. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Daseke Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 196.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.45.

The shares of the company added by 17.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.205 while ending the day at $2.54. During the trading session, a total of 0.54 million shares were traded which represents a -35.74% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. DSKE had ended its last session trading at $2.17. Daseke Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 DSKE 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Daseke Inc. generated 107.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1100.0%. Daseke Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $8.55 and traded between $8.2399 and $8.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBSW’s 50-day SMA is 6.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.53. The stock has a high of $13.27 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.82%, as 6.59M DSKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2097.50, while the P/B ratio is 3.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more SBSW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -2,804,159 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,430,651 shares of SBSW, with a total valuation of $218,622,288. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile sold more SBSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,996,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by 34.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,259,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,618,004 shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited which are valued at $49,889,283. In the same vein, CPMG, Inc. increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 325,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,116,005 shares and is now valued at $48,744,560.