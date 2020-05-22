Is There A Value in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) And Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)

The shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cronos Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. MKM Partners was of a view that CRON is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2020. Stifel thinks that CRON is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.66.

The shares of the company added by 11.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.60 while ending the day at $6.20. During the trading session, a total of 13.65 million shares were traded which represents a -123.34% decline from the average session volume which is 6.11 million shares. CRON had ended its last session trading at $5.54. CRON 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $17.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cronos Group Inc. generated 1.13 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.0%. Cronos Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.73 and traded between $2.51 and $2.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USAS’s 50-day SMA is 1.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.67. The stock has a high of $3.92 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1046133.45 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.98%, as 994,036 CRON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.18% of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.77% over the last six months.