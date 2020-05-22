Is There A Value in Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) And Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

The shares of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apollo Investment Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Wells Fargo was of a view that AINV is Market Perform in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Citigroup thinks that AINV is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.21.

During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -75.97% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. AINV had ended its last session trading at $9.14. Apollo Investment Corporation currently has a market cap of $663.48 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.62, with a beta of 1.83. AINV 52-week low price stands at $5.20 while its 52-week high price is $18.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.96%. Apollo Investment Corporation has the potential to record 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.35% to reach $35.00/share. It started the day trading at $65.29 and traded between $59.115 and $60.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FVRR’s 50-day SMA is 36.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.77. The stock has a high of $66.74 for the year while the low is $17.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.86%, as 1.60M AINV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.80% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 575.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 80.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 172.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ion Asset Management (Israel) Ltd… sold more FVRR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ion Asset Management (Israel) Ltd… selling -3,981 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,084,946 shares of FVRR, with a total valuation of $42,562,432. Menora Mivtachim Insurance Ltd. meanwhile bought more FVRR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,107,200 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 44.81% of Fiverr International Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.