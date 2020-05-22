Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)?

The shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sonim Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2019, to Buy the SONM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. Oppenheimer was of a view that SONM is Outperform in its latest report on June 04, 2019. Lake Street thinks that SONM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 112.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.66.

The shares of the company added by 15.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.00 while ending the day at $1.06. During the trading session, a total of 24.09 million shares were traded which represents a -4700.81% decline from the average session volume which is 0.5 million shares. SONM had ended its last session trading at $0.92. Sonim Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SONM 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $18.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sonim Technologies Inc. generated 12.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.64%. Sonim Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Even though the stock has been trading at $103.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.55% to reach $114.86/share. It started the day trading at $103.59 and traded between $97.62 and $98.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NXPI’s 50-day SMA is 89.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 110.02. The stock has a high of $139.59 for the year while the low is $58.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.29%, as 4.92M SONM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.77% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 116.07, while the P/B ratio is 3.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NXPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 42.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 10,544,502 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,145,512 shares of NXPI, with a total valuation of $3,499,438,630. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NXPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,596,821,346 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,542,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,701 shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. which are valued at $1,049,724,790. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,200,142 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,633,107 shares and is now valued at $959,168,464. Following these latest developments, around 0.31% of NXP Semiconductors N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.