Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)?

The shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.20 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kopin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 03, 2016, to Hold the KOPN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2015. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Wunderlich in its report released on February 18, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Needham was of a view that KOPN is Hold in its latest report on March 14, 2012. Wunderlich thinks that KOPN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 468.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.56.

The shares of the company added by 9.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.97 while ending the day at $1.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.5 million shares were traded which represents a -299.28% decline from the average session volume which is 0.88 million shares. KOPN had ended its last session trading at $0.99. Kopin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 KOPN 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $1.39.

The Kopin Corporation generated 8.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.0%. Kopin Corporation has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Citigroup also rated PBF as Downgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that PBF could surge by 28.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.18% to reach $14.64/share. It started the day trading at $11.41 and traded between $10.43 and $10.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBF’s 50-day SMA is 8.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.89. The stock has a high of $34.91 for the year while the low is $5.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.26%, as 14.61M KOPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.07% of PBF Energy Inc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PBF shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 356,134 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,283,844 shares of PBF, with a total valuation of $117,235,822. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more PBF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,856,286 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by 7.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,330,415 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -578,441 shares of PBF Energy Inc which are valued at $83,566,731. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PBF Energy Inc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 876,104 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,723,274 shares and is now valued at $65,245,324. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PBF Energy Inc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.