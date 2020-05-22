Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)?

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.96.

The shares of the company added by 7.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.77 while ending the day at $2.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 6.59% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $2.70. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $2.69 while its 52-week high price is $14.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fossil Group Inc. generated 200.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -600.0%.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on August 18, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $0.81 and traded between $0.70 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MARA's 50-day SMA is 0.5352 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1302. The stock has a high of $3.49 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 473582.69 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.46%, as 480,497 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.90% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MARA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -55.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -72,661 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 57,647 shares of MARA, with a total valuation of $25,941.

Following these latest developments, around 3.67% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.