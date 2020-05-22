Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)?

The shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aptinyx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2020, to Buy the APTX stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. SVB Leerink was of a view that APTX is Outperform in its latest report on June 20, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that APTX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.29.

The shares of the company added by 8.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.79 while ending the day at $4.17. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a -166.8% decline from the average session volume which is 0.23 million shares. APTX had ended its last session trading at $3.84. Aptinyx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 27.10 APTX 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $5.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aptinyx Inc. generated 121.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.88%. Aptinyx Inc. has the potential to record -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on August 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is now rated as Perform. It started the day trading at $2.37 and traded between $2.13 and $2.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYBX’s 50-day SMA is 2.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.43. The stock has a high of $10.01 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.98%, as 1.38M APTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.33% of Synlogic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 334.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The OrbiMed Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,029,996 shares of SYBX, with a total valuation of $4,222,392. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more SYBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,379,703 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Synlogic Inc. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,075,821 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,484 shares of Synlogic Inc. which are valued at $2,237,708. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Synlogic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,170 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 869,258 shares and is now valued at $1,808,057. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Synlogic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.