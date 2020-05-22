Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA), Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)?

The shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ADMA Biologics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2019, to Buy the ADMA stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on December 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Raymond James was of a view that ADMA is Outperform in its latest report on November 14, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that ADMA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.08.

The shares of the company added by 5.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.77 while ending the day at $2.91. During the trading session, a total of 5.39 million shares were traded which represents a -86.42% decline from the average session volume which is 2.89 million shares. ADMA had ended its last session trading at $2.76. ADMA Biologics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.10 ADMA 52-week low price stands at $1.45 while its 52-week high price is $5.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ADMA Biologics Inc. generated 101.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.85%. ADMA Biologics Inc. has the potential to record -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $1.45 and traded between $1.27 and $1.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASNA’s 50-day SMA is 1.3904 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.2477. The stock has a high of $23.80 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.44%, as 2.65M ADMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.04% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 498.82K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -76.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Stadium Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 961,557 shares of ASNA, with a total valuation of $1,394,258. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more ASNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,361,333 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by 0.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 699,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,003 shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. which are valued at $1,014,561. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,656 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 584,444 shares and is now valued at $847,444. Following these latest developments, around 11.83% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.