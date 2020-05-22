Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA), Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 934.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.24.

The shares of the company added by 8.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.496 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 36.52 million shares were traded which represents a -85.0% decline from the average session volume which is 19.74 million shares. XSPA had ended its last session trading at $0.48. XSPA 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $5.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The XpresSpa Group Inc. generated 2.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. XpresSpa Group Inc. has the potential to record -9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. It started the day trading at $0.6569 and traded between $0.5204 and $0.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DLPN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4957 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6752. The stock has a high of $1.39 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37073.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.28%, as 35,487 XSPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.24% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 116.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bard Associates, Inc. sold more DLPN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bard Associates, Inc. selling -1,950 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,697,000 shares of DLPN, with a total valuation of $840,015.

Similarly, First Wilshire Securities Managem… decreased its Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 74,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $36,749. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.