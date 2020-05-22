Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)?

The shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that ITUB is Buy in its latest report on August 27, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ITUB is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.29.

The shares of the company added by 6.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.95 while ending the day at $4.07. During the trading session, a total of 52.89 million shares were traded which represents a -37.45% decline from the average session volume which is 38.48 million shares. ITUB had ended its last session trading at $3.81. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. currently has a market cap of $40.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 0.93. ITUB 52-week low price stands at $3.48 while its 52-week high price is $9.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has the potential to record 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.96% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $18.60 and traded between $17.63 and $18.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSYS’s 50-day SMA is 16.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.41. The stock has a high of $30.60 for the year while the low is $12.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.32%, as 9.57M ITUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.84% of Stratasys Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 864.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more SSYS shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,331,203 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,795,137 shares of SSYS, with a total valuation of $173,373,925. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more SSYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,652,449 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Stratasys Ltd. shares by 0.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,465,567 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,452 shares of Stratasys Ltd. which are valued at $96,740,536. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Stratasys Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,077 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,446,577 shares and is now valued at $43,304,413. Following these latest developments, around 6.64% of Stratasys Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.