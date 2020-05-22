Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)?

The shares of Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Designer Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Neutral the DBI stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Wells Fargo was of a view that DBI is Overweight in its latest report on January 02, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that DBI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 123.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.59.

The shares of the company added by 9.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.32 while ending the day at $5.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a 45.49% incline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. DBI had ended its last session trading at $5.32. Designer Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $414.09 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.88. Designer Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 DBI 52-week low price stands at $2.60 while its 52-week high price is $20.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Designer Brands Inc. generated 86.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 960.0%. Designer Brands Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Goldman also rated BSX as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that BSX could surge by 20.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.43% to reach $43.55/share. It started the day trading at $36.13 and traded between $34.45 and $34.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSX’s 50-day SMA is 33.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.95. The stock has a high of $46.62 for the year while the low is $24.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.08%, as 10.31M DBI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.47, while the P/B ratio is 3.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BSX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,711,252 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 104,896,480 shares of BSX, with a total valuation of $3,931,520,070. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,598,016,884 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Boston Scientific Corporation shares by 25.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 80,748,901 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,997,749 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation which are valued at $3,026,468,809. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Boston Scientific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,573,377 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 65,709,449 shares and is now valued at $2,462,790,149. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Boston Scientific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.