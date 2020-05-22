Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS), Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)?

The shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 08, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cars.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $5.25. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. DA Davidson was of a view that CARS is Buy in its latest report on March 05, 2020. CFRA thinks that CARS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.50.

The shares of the company added by 6.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.62 while ending the day at $6.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.97 million shares were traded which represents a 14.7% incline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. CARS had ended its last session trading at $5.75. Cars.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 CARS 52-week low price stands at $3.25 while its 52-week high price is $22.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cars.com Inc. generated 187.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.33%. Cars.com Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.3195 and traded between $0.2917 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMDI’s 50-day SMA is 0.2465 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7524. The stock has a high of $2.99 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 595027.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.05%, as 517,376 CARS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.06% of Titan Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.34% over the last six months.