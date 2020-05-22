Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY), Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.67.

The shares of the company added by 12.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.63 while ending the day at $1.78. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a -129.82% decline from the average session volume which is 0.27 million shares. AEY had ended its last session trading at $1.58. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AEY 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $6.49.

The ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. generated 4.26 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on November 13, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. It started the day trading at $0.17 and traded between $0.16 and $0.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.1412 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.1842. The stock has a high of $0.54 for the year while the low is $0.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.31%, as 2.60M AEY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.57% of Enservco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cross River Management LLC sold more ENSV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cross River Management LLC selling -1,779,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,513,419 shares of ENSV, with a total valuation of $2,312,952. Hunter Associates Investment Mana… meanwhile sold more ENSV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $284,821 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Enservco Corporation shares by 3.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 979,577 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -32,034 shares of Enservco Corporation which are valued at $215,507. In the same vein, HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its Enservco Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 275,412 shares and is now valued at $60,591. Following these latest developments, around 16.19% of Enservco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.