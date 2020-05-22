Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)?

The shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2011. The Technology company has also assigned a $6 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SemiLEDs Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2011, to Hold the LEDS stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Capital Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2011. That day the Barclays Capital set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on January 19, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Barclays Capital was of a view that LEDS is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 18, 2011.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 186.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.04.

The shares of the company added by 7.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.63 while ending the day at $2.95. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -617.77% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. LEDS had ended its last session trading at $2.75. SemiLEDs Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 LEDS 52-week low price stands at $1.03 while its 52-week high price is $4.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SemiLEDs Corporation generated 3.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.74%.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.50. Craig Hallum also rated SPWH as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that SPWH could down by -0.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.26% to reach $9.80/share. It started the day trading at $10.00 and traded between $9.34 and $9.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPWH’s 50-day SMA is 6.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.32. The stock has a high of $9.51 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.95%, as 4.38M LEDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.52% of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.37, while the P/B ratio is 3.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 824.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 50.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more SPWH shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 518,495 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,045,532 shares of SPWH, with a total valuation of $43,286,009. Cannell Capital LLC meanwhile bought more SPWH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,512,283 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares by 1.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,686,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,596 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. which are valued at $19,232,311. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 264,396 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,544,336 shares and is now valued at $18,217,446. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.