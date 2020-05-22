Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)?

The shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seadrill Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2016. JP Morgan was of a view that SDRL is Underweight in its latest report on January 15, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that SDRL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.37.

The shares of the company added by 9.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.5001 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 3.37% incline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. SDRL had ended its last session trading at $0.50. SDRL 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $7.50.

The Seadrill Limited generated 1.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Seadrill Limited has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Goldman also rated X as Resumed on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that X could down by -43.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $5.20/share. It started the day trading at $7.89 and traded between $7.46 and $7.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that X’s 50-day SMA is 6.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.09. The stock has a high of $15.90 for the year while the low is $4.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 64.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.47%, as 54.11M SDRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.27% of United States Steel Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more X shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 270,267 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,935,537 shares of X, with a total valuation of $122,384,924. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more X shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,653,842 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its United States Steel Corporation shares by 1.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,458,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -108,595 shares of United States Steel Corporation which are valued at $80,320,059. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its United States Steel Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 414,657 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,732,611 shares and is now valued at $44,026,452. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of United States Steel Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.