Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)?

The shares of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $108 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ross Stores Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Overweight the ROST stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $93. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that ROST is Outperform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that ROST is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $100.72. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.08.

The shares of the company added by 6.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $93.50 while ending the day at $96.87. During the trading session, a total of 4.99 million shares were traded which represents a -31.94% decline from the average session volume which is 3.78 million shares. ROST had ended its last session trading at $90.89. Ross Stores Inc. currently has a market cap of $34.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.85, with a beta of 0.82. Ross Stores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ROST 52-week low price stands at $56.30 while its 52-week high price is $124.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ross Stores Inc. generated 1.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.72%. Ross Stores Inc. has the potential to record 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $4.125 and traded between $3.73 and $4.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EOLS’s 50-day SMA is 4.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.96. The stock has a high of $20.27 for the year while the low is $3.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.79%, as 3.79M ROST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.82% of Evolus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 617.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tang Capital Management LLC bought more EOLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tang Capital Management LLC purchasing 660,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,295,000 shares of EOLS, with a total valuation of $13,707,200. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EOLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,352,644 worth of shares.

Similarly, MFN Partners Management LP increased its Evolus Inc. shares by 1,083.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,300,000 shares of Evolus Inc. which are valued at $5,907,200. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Evolus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,173 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,046,536 shares and is now valued at $4,353,590. Following these latest developments, around 26.60% of Evolus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.