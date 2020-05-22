Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)?

The shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Overweight the MNLO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on October 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that MNLO is Overweight in its latest report on September 07, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that MNLO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.65.

The shares of the company added by 11.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.95 while ending the day at $2.20. During the trading session, a total of 7.68 million shares were traded which represents a -208.53% decline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. MNLO had ended its last session trading at $1.97. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MNLO 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $7.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Menlo Therapeutics Inc. generated 58.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.37%. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. The Benchmark Company also rated LVGO as Initiated on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that LVGO could down by -30.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.94% to reach $44.27/share. It started the day trading at $60.97 and traded between $57.415 and $57.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LVGO’s 50-day SMA is 37.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.86. The stock has a high of $63.55 for the year while the low is $15.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.26%, as 3.76M MNLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.20% of Livongo Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 108.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 103.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LVGO shares, increasing its portfolio by 180.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,581,138 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,457,426 shares of LVGO, with a total valuation of $98,321,614. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LVGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,171,078 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Livongo Health Inc. shares by 17.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,719,171 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 258,635 shares of Livongo Health Inc. which are valued at $68,784,032. In the same vein, Columbia Wanger Asset Management … increased its Livongo Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 622,070 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,579,800 shares and is now valued at $63,207,798. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of Livongo Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.