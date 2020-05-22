Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP), Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)?

The shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $8.25 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CalAmp Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 05, 2020, to Buy the CAMP stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Northland Capital was of a view that CAMP is Outperform in its latest report on June 28, 2019. Goldman thinks that CAMP is worth Sell rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.45.

The shares of the company added by 6.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.025 while ending the day at $7.38. During the trading session, a total of 0.78 million shares were traded which represents a -51.95% decline from the average session volume which is 0.52 million shares. CAMP had ended its last session trading at $6.96. CalAmp Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CAMP 52-week low price stands at $3.70 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CalAmp Corp. generated 107.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. CalAmp Corp. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.62% to reach $4.43/share. It started the day trading at $3.705 and traded between $3.415 and $3.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBAR’s 50-day SMA is 2.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.12. The stock has a high of $12.58 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 971788.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.78%, as 935,055 CAMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 979.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sagil Capital LLP sold more BBAR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sagil Capital LLP selling -25,357 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,695,958 shares of BBAR, with a total valuation of $4,426,450. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BBAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,217,420 worth of shares.

Similarly, LGM Investments Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by 24.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 853,031 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -276,700 shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. which are valued at $2,226,411. In the same vein, DWS Investments (UK) Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 87,221 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 788,692 shares and is now valued at $2,058,486. Following these latest developments, around 76.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.