Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME), Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)?

The shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of At Home Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HOME is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that HOME is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.26. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 273.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.42.

The shares of the company added by 7.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.04 while ending the day at $4.48. During the trading session, a total of 5.84 million shares were traded which represents a -76.93% decline from the average session volume which is 3.3 million shares. HOME had ended its last session trading at $4.15. At Home Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 HOME 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $22.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The At Home Group Inc. generated 12.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.24%. At Home Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.40% to reach $9.42/share. It started the day trading at $8.35 and traded between $7.95 and $8.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUTH’s 50-day SMA is 7.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.70. The stock has a high of $25.77 for the year while the low is $2.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.92%, as 2.76M HOME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.51% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.68, while the P/B ratio is 3.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more RUTH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -147,421 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,004,741 shares of RUTH, with a total valuation of $45,073,360. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RUTH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,482,810 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares by 13.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,355,215 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -219,367 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. which are valued at $15,252,945. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,633 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,267,367 shares and is now valued at $14,264,216. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.