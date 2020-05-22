Is It Crazy To Buy The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) And Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

The shares of The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 08, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $16 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Buckle Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on November 02, 2018, to Hold the BKE stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2017. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Underperform rating by Wolfe Research in its report released on May 09, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Standpoint Research was of a view that BKE is Hold in its latest report on March 30, 2016. Wolfe Research thinks that BKE is worth Peer Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.29.

The shares of the company added by 5.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.84 while ending the day at $15.75. During the trading session, a total of 0.61 million shares were traded which represents a 4.57% incline from the average session volume which is 0.64 million shares. BKE had ended its last session trading at $14.86. The Buckle Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 BKE 52-week low price stands at $11.76 while its 52-week high price is $27.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Buckle Inc. generated 220.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.71%. The Buckle Inc. has the potential to record 1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $88. Cowen also rated RL as Downgrade on May 07, 2020, with its price target of $76 suggesting that RL could surge by 16.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.44% to reach $88.81/share. It started the day trading at $75.235 and traded between $70.70 and $74.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RL’s 50-day SMA is 71.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.59. The stock has a high of $128.29 for the year while the low is $59.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.41%, as 5.86M BKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.12% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -36,476 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,184,110 shares of RL, with a total valuation of $382,483,636. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more RL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $275,117,799 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ralph Lauren Corporation shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,777,811 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,609 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation which are valued at $204,946,896. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ralph Lauren Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 108,372 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,620,385 shares and is now valued at $193,332,005. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.