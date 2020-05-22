Is It Crazy To Buy Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) And Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

The shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2018, to Buy the OVID stock while also putting a $27 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 232.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.06.

The shares of the company added by 7.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.80 while ending the day at $5.09. During the trading session, a total of 2.58 million shares were traded which represents a -321.38% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. OVID had ended its last session trading at $4.75. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 OVID 52-week low price stands at $1.53 while its 52-week high price is $5.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ovid Therapeutics Inc. generated 27.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.11%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. JP Morgan also rated ALK as Upgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that ALK could surge by 28.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.22% to reach $44.75/share. It started the day trading at $32.19 and traded between $30.21 and $31.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALK’s 50-day SMA is 28.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.75. The stock has a high of $72.22 for the year while the low is $20.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.27%, as 3.07M OVID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.52% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALK shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 715,707 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,098,724 shares of ALK, with a total valuation of $458,490,504. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more ALK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $302,020,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,154,121 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,989 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. which are valued at $200,132,015. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Alaska Air Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 177,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,860,617 shares and is now valued at $190,587,265. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Alaska Air Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.