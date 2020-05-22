Is It Crazy To Buy Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) And GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)

The shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hibbett Sports Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 26, 2019, to Underperform the HIBB stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $27. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HIBB is Underperform in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Susquehanna thinks that HIBB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.83.

The shares of the company added by 7.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.33 while ending the day at $18.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.51 million shares were traded which represents a 6.45% incline from the average session volume which is 0.55 million shares. HIBB had ended its last session trading at $17.53. Hibbett Sports Inc. currently has a market cap of $325.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 1.50. Hibbett Sports Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 HIBB 52-week low price stands at $7.33 while its 52-week high price is $30.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hibbett Sports Inc. generated 66.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -215.69%. Hibbett Sports Inc. has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Roth Capital published a research note on December 22, 2009 where it informed investors and clients that GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.22% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.19 and traded between $2.5255 and $3.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GIGM’s 50-day SMA is 2.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.40. The stock has a high of $3.75 for the year while the low is $1.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4651.07 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 82.99%, as 8,511 HIBB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of GigaMedia Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 28.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more GIGM shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 15,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 265,291 shares of GIGM, with a total valuation of $618,128. JBF Capital, Inc. meanwhile sold more GIGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $146,499 worth of shares.

Similarly, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its GigaMedia Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,607 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of GigaMedia Limited which are valued at $115,584. In the same vein, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its GigaMedia Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,320 shares and is now valued at $38,026. Following these latest developments, around 35.85% of GigaMedia Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.