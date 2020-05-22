Is It Crazy To Buy DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) And Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $59136.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 230.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.16.

The shares of the company added by 15.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.0426 while ending the day at $1.19. During the trading session, a total of 6.46 million shares were traded which represents a -438.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.2 million shares. DCAR had ended its last session trading at $1.03. DropCar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 DCAR 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $1.75.

The DropCar Inc. generated 3.55 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated ARDX as Initiated on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that ARDX could surge by 38.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.44% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.135 and traded between $7.45 and $7.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARDX’s 50-day SMA is 6.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.08. The stock has a high of $8.81 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.62%, as 2.79M DCAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.16% of Ardelyx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 822.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RA Capital Management LLC bought more ARDX shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC purchasing 1,057,821 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,416,684 shares of ARDX, with a total valuation of $42,221,781. Adage Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more ARDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,635,047 worth of shares.

Similarly, Rock Springs Capital Management L… decreased its Ardelyx Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,850,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ardelyx Inc. which are valued at $31,913,000. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ardelyx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 845,945 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,703,443 shares and is now valued at $30,948,655. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Ardelyx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.