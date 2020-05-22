Is It Crazy To Buy Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) And Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

The shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Catalyst Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 04, 2019, to Outperform the CBIO stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $49. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on February 09, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that CBIO is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that CBIO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.61.

The shares of the company added by 9.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.48 while ending the day at $7.14. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a -178.93% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. CBIO had ended its last session trading at $6.50. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.10 CBIO 52-week low price stands at $3.43 while its 52-week high price is $9.96.

The Catalyst Biosciences Inc. generated 70.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -310.71%. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. It started the day trading at $17.45 and traded between $15.93 and $16.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHRS’s 50-day SMA is 15.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.48. The stock has a high of $23.91 for the year while the low is $10.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.75%, as 13.51M CBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.61% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.42, while the P/B ratio is 7.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.13% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,381,116 shares of CHRS, with a total valuation of $122,526,526. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CHRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,350,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,502,994 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,517 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. which are valued at $58,149,700. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,880,202 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,438,168 shares and is now valued at $57,073,589. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.