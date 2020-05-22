Is It Crazy To Buy Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) And The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

The shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biocept Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 02, 2017, to Buy the BIOC stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $1.20. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 19, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Aegis Capital was of a view that BIOC is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.89.

The shares of the company added by 11.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.403 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 27.09 million shares were traded which represents a -41.85% decline from the average session volume which is 19.1 million shares. BIOC had ended its last session trading at $0.41. Biocept Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 BIOC 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $2.11.

The Biocept Inc. generated 21.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -375.0%. Biocept Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on May 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. RBC Capital Mkts also rated AES as Upgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that AES could surge by 29.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.09% to reach $17.42/share. It started the day trading at $13.00 and traded between $12.29 and $12.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AES’s 50-day SMA is 12.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.55. The stock has a high of $21.23 for the year while the low is $8.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.84%, as 5.76M BIOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of The AES Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.17, while the P/B ratio is 3.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.80M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -451,962 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,269,080 shares of AES, with a total valuation of $1,156,315,310. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more AES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,078,387,211 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The AES Corporation shares by 1.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 35,165,849 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 661,358 shares of The AES Corporation which are valued at $465,947,499. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The AES Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 203,279 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 33,834,942 shares and is now valued at $448,312,982. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The AES Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.