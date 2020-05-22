Is It Crazy To Buy Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) And Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)

The shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.35.

The shares of the company added by 26.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.9454 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 0.53 million shares were traded which represents a -1925.86% decline from the average session volume which is 0.03 million shares. ANCN had ended its last session trading at $0.93. ANCN 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $5.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd generated 14.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 87.8%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has the potential to record -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) is now rated as Hold. Imperial Capital also rated NOG as Upgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that NOG could surge by 42.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.16% to reach $1.45/share. It started the day trading at $0.88 and traded between $0.83 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOG’s 50-day SMA is 0.7694 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5896. The stock has a high of $2.43 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.16%, as 35.38M ANCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.69% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP bought more NOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Angelo, Gordon & Co. LP purchasing 621,412 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,675,937 shares of NOG, with a total valuation of $25,675,759. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,629,057 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by 11.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,643,115 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,380,967 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. which are valued at $14,767,287. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,029,071 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,862,049 shares and is now valued at $13,276,535. Following these latest developments, around 5.50% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.