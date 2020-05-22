Is A Downturn Overdue? Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)?

The shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $67 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Underperform the RCL stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Argus was of a view that RCL is Hold in its latest report on February 19, 2020. CFRA thinks that RCL is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.80.

The shares of the company added by 6.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $40.35 while ending the day at $43.35. During the trading session, a total of 27.95 million shares were traded which represents a -29.39% decline from the average session volume which is 21.6 million shares. RCL had ended its last session trading at $40.73. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 RCL 52-week low price stands at $19.25 while its 52-week high price is $135.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. generated 243.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 271.62%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has the potential to record -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on December 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is now rated as Outperform. Canaccord Genuity also rated VAPO as Initiated on December 10, 2018, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VAPO could down by -3.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.84% to reach $25.00/share. It started the day trading at $26.36 and traded between $24.4802 and $25.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAPO’s 50-day SMA is 19.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.90. The stock has a high of $30.82 for the year while the low is $6.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 833951.66 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.18%, as 807,432 RCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.56% of Vapotherm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 621.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 178.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 137.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC sold more VAPO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling -73,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,670,067 shares of VAPO, with a total valuation of $33,868,959. Parian Global Management LP meanwhile bought more VAPO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,590,514 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Vapotherm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.