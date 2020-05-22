Is A Downturn Overdue? IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.47.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.45 while ending the day at $0.50. During the trading session, a total of 0.86 million shares were traded which represents a -128.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. ITP had ended its last session trading at $0.47. IT Tech Packaging Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.85 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.25, with a beta of 1.13. IT Tech Packaging Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ITP 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $1.20.

The IT Tech Packaging Inc. generated 11.71 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9.50. It started the day trading at $4.14 and traded between $3.88 and $4.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAC’s 50-day SMA is 3.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.38. The stock has a high of $6.03 for the year while the low is $1.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.60%, as 3.76M ITP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.84% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 491.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.97% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 37.37% of Lithium Americas Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.