Is A Downturn Overdue? Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)?

The shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gannett Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Noble Financial in its report released on November 02, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Argus was of a view that GCI is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2015. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that GCI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.07.

The shares of the company added by 15.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.19 while ending the day at $1.42. During the trading session, a total of 6.04 million shares were traded which represents a -27.09% decline from the average session volume which is 4.75 million shares. GCI had ended its last session trading at $1.23. Gannett Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GCI 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $11.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gannett Co. Inc. generated 199.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 120.0%. Gannett Co. Inc. has the potential to record -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Leerink Partners published a research note on April 13, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $7.12 and traded between $6.625 and $6.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRIL’s 50-day SMA is 4.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.27. The stock has a high of $7.97 for the year while the low is $0.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.99%, as 5.03M GCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.43% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.26%. Looking further, the stock has raised 61.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 2302.71% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.