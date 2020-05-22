Is A Downturn Overdue? Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)?

The shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15.60 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canopy Growth Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $27. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that CGC is Neutral in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CGC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.38.

The shares of the company added by 7.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.67 while ending the day at $18.25. During the trading session, a total of 10.38 million shares were traded which represents a -70.15% decline from the average session volume which is 6.1 million shares. CGC had ended its last session trading at $16.93. CGC 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $46.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canopy Growth Corporation generated 1.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -148.15%. Canopy Growth Corporation has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $0.609 and traded between $0.522 and $0.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSU’s 50-day SMA is 0.6891 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9035. The stock has a high of $5.64 for the year while the low is $0.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.72%, as 1.12M CGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.92% of Capital Senior Living Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 230.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Siget LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,615,921 shares of CSU, with a total valuation of $3,600,418.

Similarly, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its Capital Senior Living Corporation shares by 2.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,728,459 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 78,600 shares of Capital Senior Living Corporation which are valued at $2,908,198. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Capital Senior Living Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 148,582 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,346,187 shares and is now valued at $1,050,026. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Capital Senior Living Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.