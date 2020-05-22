Is A Downturn Overdue? Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.83.

The shares of the company added by 8.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.32 while ending the day at $1.45. During the trading session, a total of 0.91 million shares were traded which represents a -271.29% decline from the average session volume which is 0.24 million shares. BRQS had ended its last session trading at $1.34. BRQS 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Borqs Technologies Inc. generated 8.15 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1171.43%.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.66% to reach $23.19/share. It started the day trading at $16.12 and traded between $14.815 and $15.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLCO’s 50-day SMA is 14.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.41. The stock has a high of $25.49 for the year while the low is $10.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 61.47%, as 3.07M BRQS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.66% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more MLCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -2,913,940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,513,090 shares of MLCO, with a total valuation of $545,997,084. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MLCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $312,880,113 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors … decreased its Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,290,939 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -98,185 shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited which are valued at $162,802,655. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 399,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,880,952 shares and is now valued at $108,856,661. Following these latest developments, around 33.50% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.