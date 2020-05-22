Expensive Market, What To Buy? India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $3.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.64.

The shares of the company added by 12.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.53 while ending the day at $0.61. During the trading session, a total of 3.93 million shares were traded which represents a -420.96% decline from the average session volume which is 0.76 million shares. IGC had ended its last session trading at $0.54. India Globalization Capital Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.00 IGC 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $2.44.

The India Globalization Capital Inc. generated 10.13 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.88% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $21.74 and traded between $20.43 and $20.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSRM’s 50-day SMA is 15.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.12. The stock has a high of $22.50 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.57%, as 4.60M IGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.74% of SSR Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 44.76, while the P/B ratio is 2.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more SSRM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -1,197,155 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,962,561 shares of SSRM, with a total valuation of $261,695,192. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SSRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,248,594 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ninety One UK Ltd. increased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by 15.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,146,636 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 675,295 shares of SSR Mining Inc. which are valued at $90,014,664. In the same vein, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… increased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 329,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,720,625 shares and is now valued at $65,073,731. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of SSR Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.