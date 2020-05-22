Expensive Market, What To Buy? Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

The shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Buy the HARP stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 14, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on May 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Robert W. Baird was of a view that HARP is Outperform in its latest report on April 23, 2019. Wedbush thinks that HARP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 85.48.

The shares of the company added by 9.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.74 while ending the day at $21.11. During the trading session, a total of 0.65 million shares were traded which represents a -644.37% decline from the average session volume which is 0.09 million shares. HARP had ended its last session trading at $19.20. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.40 HARP 52-week low price stands at $10.27 while its 52-week high price is $21.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.51 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. generated 36.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.92%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) is now rated as Reduce. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.49% to reach $1.91/share. It started the day trading at $1.685 and traded between $1.53 and $1.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QD’s 50-day SMA is 1.7212 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.5353. The stock has a high of $9.20 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.20%, as 13.44M HARP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.87% of Qudian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC sold more QD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC selling -1,029,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,734,851 shares of QD, with a total valuation of $11,651,292. Shanghai Greenwoods Asset Managem… meanwhile bought more QD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,467,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its Qudian Inc. shares by 32.85% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,719,152 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 919,655 shares of Qudian Inc. which are valued at $6,434,133. In the same vein, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its Qudian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 229,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,242,700 shares and is now valued at $5,609,871. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Qudian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.