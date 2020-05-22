Expensive Market, What To Buy? Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM), Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

The shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2017, to Buy the ATNM stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 14, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 25, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ATNM is Buy in its latest report on February 29, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that ATNM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.09.

The shares of the company added by 8.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.18 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 13.13 million shares were traded which represents a -184.76% decline from the average session volume which is 4.61 million shares. ATNM had ended its last session trading at $0.18. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ATNM 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $0.41.

The Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 9.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. The Benchmark Company also rated CEMI as Reiterated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that CEMI could surge by 48.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.23% to reach $19.75/share. It started the day trading at $11.75 and traded between $9.68 and $10.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEMI’s 50-day SMA is 9.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.98. The stock has a high of $15.89 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 685830.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.68%, as 813,944 ATNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 158.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 138.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought more CEMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchasing 192,049 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,432,032 shares of CEMI, with a total valuation of $18,186,806. Royce & Associates LP meanwhile bought more CEMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,926,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by 0.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 676,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 193 shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $8,590,598. In the same vein, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,360 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 613,439 shares and is now valued at $7,790,675. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.