Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) jump over 8.98% in a week: Is CUZ Giving A Buy Signal?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has a beta of 0.98, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.21,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.05, with weekly volatility at 3.31% and ATR at 1.37. The CUZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.15 and a $42.99 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.08% on 05/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $26.34 before closing at $27.05. Intraday shares traded counted 2.09 million, which was -67.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.25M. CUZ’s previous close was $26.50 while the outstanding shares total 147.42M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Office company Cousins Properties Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CUZ were able to record -55.02 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 108.97 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 12.96 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cousins Properties Incorporated recorded a total of 193.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 31.54% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.28%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 142.32 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 51.57 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 147.42M with the revenue now reading 1.19 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.70 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CUZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CUZ attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Hickson Richard G IV bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 25.70, for a total value of 64,250. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Fordham Scott W now sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,491,039. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

4 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cousins Properties Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CUZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.80.