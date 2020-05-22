Are PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has a beta of 1.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.30, and a growth ratio of 3.31. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.88, with weekly volatility at 2.74% and ATR at 3.64. The PPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $69.77 and a $134.36 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.94% on 05/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $94.61 before closing at $95.09. Intraday shares traded counted 3.13 million, which was -35.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.32M. PPG’s previous close was $95.99 while the outstanding shares total 236.50M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company PPG Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.49 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PPG, the company has in raw cash 1.89 billion on their books with 1.46 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7066000000 million total, with 5195000000 million as their total liabilities.

PPG were able to record -196.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 670.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -159.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, PPG Industries Inc. recorded a total of 3.38 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.74%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PPG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PPG attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board and CEO, MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 130.00, for a total value of 3,958,500. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman of the Board and CEO, MCGARRY MICHAEL H now sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,489,500. Also, Chairman of the Board and CEO, MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 19. The shares were price at an average price of 120.00 per share, with a total market value of 1,440,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. VP, Protect. & Marine Ctgs, RAMAPRASAD VADLAMANNATI now holds 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,628,411. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PPG Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $105.50.