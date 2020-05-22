Are Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Prospects Worsening?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.32% on 05/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.22 before closing at $6.26. Intraday shares traded counted 1.62 million, which was 44.7% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.93M. MGY’s previous close was $6.28 while the outstanding shares total 167.15M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.50, with weekly volatility at 6.83% and ATR at 0.52. The MGY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.23 and a $13.28 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 229245000 million total, with 170700000 million as their total liabilities.

MGY were able to record 40.67 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -36.14 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 134.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation recorded a total of 181.37 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -20.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -26.66%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.02 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 173.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 167.15M with the revenue now reading -7.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.07 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MGY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MGY attractive?

In related news, Director, Busch Angela M bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.43, for a total value of 48,248. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Busch Angela M now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,625. Also, Director, Busch Angela M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.15 per share, with a total market value of 71,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, LARSON JAMES R now holds 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,031. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.10%.

7 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MGY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.39.