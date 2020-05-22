Analysts Turn Mixed On The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE), Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

The shares of The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Andersons Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2017. Buckingham Research was of a view that ANDE is Neutral in its latest report on October 19, 2015. BB&T Capital Mkts thinks that ANDE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.06.

The shares of the company added by 8.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.34 while ending the day at $12.40. During the trading session, a total of 0.98 million shares were traded which represents a -269.2% decline from the average session volume which is 0.26 million shares. ANDE had ended its last session trading at $11.42. The Andersons Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ANDE 52-week low price stands at $10.00 while its 52-week high price is $29.05.

The The Andersons Inc. generated 19.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 174.24%. The Andersons Inc. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on November 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $0.575 and traded between $0.5229 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTOV’s 50-day SMA is 0.3514 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6428. The stock has a high of $1.08 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 625102.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -54.83%, as 282,359 ANDE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.42% over the last six months.

Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more KTOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $723,813 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.67% of Kitov Pharma Ltd stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.