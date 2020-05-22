Analysts Turn Mixed On On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK), Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

The shares of On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of On Deck Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on April 15, 2020, to Neutral the ONDK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $3.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on August 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. BTIG Research was of a view that ONDK is Buy in its latest report on July 30, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that ONDK is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.36.

The shares of the company added by 22.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.6304 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 5.85 million shares were traded which represents a -339.54% decline from the average session volume which is 1.33 million shares. ONDK had ended its last session trading at $0.62. ONDK 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $4.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 105.32%. On Deck Capital Inc. has the potential to record -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.26% to reach $1.28/share. It started the day trading at $1.39 and traded between $1.34 and $1.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYG’s 50-day SMA is 1.4932 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4991. The stock has a high of $3.58 for the year while the low is $1.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.86%, as 2.67M ONDK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.02% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… bought more LYG shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… purchasing 3,560,227 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,083,466 shares of LYG, with a total valuation of $47,231,042. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more LYG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,554,620 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by 6.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,189,214 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,229,314 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc which are valued at $31,697,066. In the same vein, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. increased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 206,169 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,066,037 shares and is now valued at $31,503,678. Following these latest developments, around 81.30% of Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.