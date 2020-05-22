Analysts Turn Mixed On Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY), W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

The shares of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $42 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dycom Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on September 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 84. B. Riley FBR was of a view that DY is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that DY is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $52.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 216.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.78.

The shares of the company added by 5.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $36.75 while ending the day at $38.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.76 million shares were traded which represents a 18.15% incline from the average session volume which is 0.92 million shares. DY had ended its last session trading at $36.62. Dycom Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.60 DY 52-week low price stands at $12.24 while its 52-week high price is $60.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dycom Industries Inc. generated 54.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -202.78%. Dycom Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.33% to reach $56.38/share. It started the day trading at $55.92 and traded between $53.21 and $55.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WRB’s 50-day SMA is 51.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.10. The stock has a high of $79.92 for the year while the low is $43.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.83%, as 1.63M DY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of W. R. Berkley Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.68, while the P/B ratio is 1.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WRB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -61,436 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,256,485 shares of WRB, with a total valuation of $931,850,190. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WRB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $661,228,218 worth of shares.

Similarly, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… decreased its W. R. Berkley Corporation shares by 5.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,645,630 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -557,893 shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation which are valued at $520,864,020. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its W. R. Berkley Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 61,343 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,178,234 shares and is now valued at $441,624,636. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of W. R. Berkley Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.