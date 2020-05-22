Analysts Turn Mixed On DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS), Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

The shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $35 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Outperform the DKS stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Consumer Edge Research Markets when it published its report on December 27, 2019. That day the Consumer Edge Research set price target on the stock to $49. Barclays was of a view that DKS is Overweight in its latest report on November 27, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that DKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.00.

The shares of the company added by 6.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.99 while ending the day at $30.84. During the trading session, a total of 5.02 million shares were traded which represents a -55.98% decline from the average session volume which is 3.22 million shares. DKS had ended its last session trading at $29.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 DKS 52-week low price stands at $13.46 while its 52-week high price is $49.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. generated 69.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has the potential to record 1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.899 and traded between $0.82 and $0.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTXR’s 50-day SMA is 0.7310 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7898. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 93.13%, as 1.19M DKS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.22% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 85.28% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CTXR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $426,789 worth of shares.

Similarly, Argent Wealth Management LLC decreased its Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 164,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $151,124. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 92,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 92,300 shares and is now valued at $84,824. Following these latest developments, around 39.08% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.