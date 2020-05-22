Analysts Turn Mixed On Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

The shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bionano Genomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.08.

The shares of the company added by 10.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.3752 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 12.71 million shares were traded which represents a -127.29% decline from the average session volume which is 5.59 million shares. BNGO had ended its last session trading at $0.39. Bionano Genomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BNGO 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.70.

The Bionano Genomics Inc. generated 17.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bionano Genomics Inc. has the potential to record -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. H.C. Wainwright also rated NVAX as Reiterated on April 30, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that NVAX could down by -116.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.19% to reach $23.17/share. It started the day trading at $53.58 and traded between $49.60 and $50.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVAX’s 50-day SMA is 20.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.61. The stock has a high of $61.50 for the year while the low is $3.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 54.53%, as 5.71M BNGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.22% of Novavax Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 548.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 1235.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NVAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 731,072 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,426,985 shares of NVAX, with a total valuation of $44,001,238. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,251,842 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Novavax Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.