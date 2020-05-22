Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

The shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. Goldman was of a view that UGP is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that UGP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.02.

The shares of the company added by 6.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.78 while ending the day at $2.94. During the trading session, a total of 2.43 million shares were traded which represents a -31.47% decline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. UGP had ended its last session trading at $2.75. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. currently has a market cap of $3.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 62.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 89.36, with a beta of 1.09. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 UGP 52-week low price stands at $1.97 while its 52-week high price is $6.68.

The Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. generated 563.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has the potential to record 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated LEVI as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that LEVI could surge by 24.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.07% to reach $17.25/share. It started the day trading at $13.13 and traded between $12.26 and $13.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEVI’s 50-day SMA is 12.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.77. The stock has a high of $23.74 for the year while the low is $9.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.70%, as 6.97M UGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.39, while the P/B ratio is 3.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wells Capital Management, Inc. bought more LEVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wells Capital Management, Inc. purchasing 102,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,059,858 shares of LEVI, with a total valuation of $78,111,570. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LEVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,064,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Levi Strauss & Co. shares by 205.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,917,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,305,311 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. which are valued at $63,383,378. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Levi Strauss & Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,002,458 shares and is now valued at $51,591,684. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.